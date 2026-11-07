Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen as Saudi military ties deepen

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 22:03 IST
Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen as Saudi military ties deepen

Syria has no plans ​to send troops to Yemen, a Syrian ​diplomatic source told state news ‌agency SANA, dismissing ​reports of a possible deployment while adding that military cooperation with Saudi Arabia could eventually expand.

Saudi Arabia has been locked in ‌worsening hostilities with the Iran-allied Houthis since July, when the wider conflict in the Middle East reignited the Yemen war, and Riyadh has since sought both defensive and offensive support from a range of allies. Reuters ‌reported on Friday, citing two Syrian military sources and a senior US official, that Syria had ‌sent a limited number of military personnel to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks to provide military advice and training as the kingdom faces attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The source told SANA that the current military cooperation focused on training ⁠forces, building ​their capabilities and exchanging military ⁠expertise. Coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria are set to begin next month, with the cooperation potentially developing into ⁠a mutual defence agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Pact, depending on the shared interests of both countries, ​the source said. The Mecca Pact is a defence agreement signed in Mecca in August by ⁠Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Turkey ratified the pact on Thursday, clearing the way for Ankara to provide military support ⁠to ​Riyadh.

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed the defence cooperation deal on Wednesday during a visit to Riyadh by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for his second meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in ⁠less than a month. A senior Syrian diplomat described the agreement as "a broad framework for military ⁠cooperation." Syria has emerged ⁠as a close ally of Saudi Arabia and the United States since rebels led by Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran, in 2024.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tour

Pope Leo urges South America to bridge divides on Uruguay stop of 12-day tou...

Global
2
Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Motor racing-Brazil home duo suffer setbacks in wet Sao Paulo qualifying

Global
3
Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweight title

Boxing-Britain's Hutchinson beats Buatsi to take vacant WBC light-heavyweigh...

Global
4
Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Motor racing-Ferrari drivers say Mexico row settled after talks

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa's Digital Finance Paradox: Why Stronger Institutions Don't Always Mean Greater Gains for Women

Growth, Climate and Compromise: Into Europe's Move After the European Green Deal

Kazakhstan’s Digital Economy: How AI Readiness Shapes Regional Development

Energy Intensity and Economic Complexity: Why National Income Changes the Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026