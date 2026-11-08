Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 00:39 IST
Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year

​Tesla will add an extra production ​shift to try to ‌complete ​outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the line next year for a planned expansion of Cybercab production, CEO ‌Elon Musk said on Saturday.

"The Cybertruck order backlog is currently far more than Tesla can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next ‌year," Musk said in a post on X. "We will add ‌an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time," he added.

The comments come a day after Musk said Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at ⁠its ​Texas factory and ⁠shift resources toward the Cybercab, a two-seat robotaxi that he has made central to the ⁠automaker's autonomous-vehicle ambitions. The Cybercab is one of Musk's key bets in his ​push to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics company rather ⁠than just an automaker.

The Cybertruck, which began reaching customers in late 2023, has struggled to meet ⁠Musk's ​early expectations. US sales fell to about 20,000 vehicles last year from nearly 39,000 in 2024, according to Kelley Blue Book, far ⁠below Musk's initial prediction of 250,000 annual sales. The stainless steel pickup has also ⁠faced repeated ⁠recalls and quality concerns since launch, while its unconventional design limited prospects in overseas markets including Europe.

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