Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of WTA Finals due to fitness concerns

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 01:29 IST
Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of WTA Finals due to fitness concerns

World ​number one Elena Rybakina ​has withdrawn from ‌the WTA ​Finals, the Kazakh said on Saturday, citing concerns over her ‌fitness. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk will replace her in the draw, playing Linda Noskova on the opening day on ‌Sunday.

"I am really sad to inform all my ‌fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” Rybakina said in a ⁠statement. "I’ve ​had an ⁠incredible season but my body is just not physically ready ⁠to compete. "I’m going to spend some time resting and ​recovering at home and getting myself ready for ⁠the 2027 season."

Rybakina won her second major title of 2026 - ⁠and ​her third overall - at Flushing Meadows two months ago, despite entering the tournament with ⁠injury concerns, after hurting her leg at the Cincinnati Open. She ⁠withdrew ⁠from the Tokyo quarter-finals last month because of a neck injury.

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