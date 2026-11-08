Rugby-France rout Fiji 54-17 to reclaim Northern Hemisphere lead

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 04:02 IST
Rugby-France rout Fiji 54-17 to reclaim Northern Hemisphere lead

Injury-hit France crushed Fiji 54-17 in Lyon on Saturday to return to the top of the Northern Hemisphere section of the Nations Championship before ‌facing South Africa.

The French side scored eight tries through Jean-Baptiste Gros, Sipili Falatea, Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Kalvin Gourgues, Theo Attissogbe, Charles Ollivon, Antoine Dupont and a penalty try. Gourgues and Maxime Lucu added 12 points with the boot. Vinaya Habosi and Selestino Ravutaumada ‌scored Fiji’s two tries, both converted by Ben Volavola, while Simione Kuruvoli kicked a penalty.

France are on 17 points, ‌two clear of Ireland, but lost flyhalf Romain Ntamack to injury during the first half. Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere section without a point before heading to Ireland next week.

Despite missing a string of players, including flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and fullback Thomas Ramos, France managed to secure a ⁠third win ​in four matches in the ⁠new competition. EARLY ERRORS

The match started shakily for France with a series of early errors, but Gros settled their nerves by powering over in the 15th ⁠minute. The forwards dominated the first half, with a penalty try awarded after a driving maul led to Isoa Nasilasila's yellow card. Eleven ​minutes later, tighthead prop Falatea ended a long attacking move, seconds after Ntamack injured his shoulder.

Winger Grandidier Nkanang ⁠claimed the bonus point just before halftime, capitalising on an interception mistake by Vilimoni Botitu to send France into the break with a commanding 26-3 ⁠lead. ​Fiji's only first-half points came from a Kuruvoli penalty. The second half continued in the same vein, though France endured a scrappy 20-minute spell before Gourgues and Attissogbe, finishing off a slick counter-attack started by Antoine Dupont and continued by ⁠Louis Bielle-Biarrey, added tries in quick succession.

Attack dominated the last quarter, with two tries for each side. Fiji responded with ⁠a solo effort from Habosi, ⁠who beat four defenders to cross the line and Ravutaumada finished under the posts. Charles Ollivon powered over and Dupont crossed for France’s seventh and eighth tries.

French celebrations were dampened by ‌Ntamack’s injury, and they ‌next face world champions South Africa.

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