'The inner child in me is screaming': Jamie Campbell Bower on joining 'Lord of the Rings' series

British actor Jamie Campbell Bower said joining "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" fulfilled a childhood dream as the cast gathered in London for the global premiere of the fantasy series' third season on Tuesday.

Speaking to Reuters, ‌the "Stranger Things" and "Harry Potter" star recalled receiving the email offering him a role in the series. "It felt like home. It felt very warm and loving," he said. "Of course, there's the inner child in me who watched the films growing up, who's screaming."

The new season jumps forward five years after the events of season two and thrusts viewers ‌into the heart of Sauron's war against the Elves. Co-showrunner J.D. Payne said the first two seasons focussed on introducing audiences to key characters and storylines across Middle-earth ‌before bringing them together in season three.

"All roads lead to Sauron this season," Payne said. "He's forging the One Ring, and as a fan, seeing the volcano, seeing Charlie Vickers there with the hammer ... it's a really, really special moment." Vickers, who plays antagonist Sauron in the series, said filming the forging scenes was physically demanding.

"It took a lot out of us. But then you just have ⁠to pinch yourself ​and be like, what an incredible job ⁠and incredible thing to be a part of," Vickers said. One of television's most expensive productions, "The Rings of Power" is known for its expansive sets and large-scale world-building.

Welsh actor Morfydd Clark, who plays Elven ⁠commander Galadriel, said the number of people involved in bringing the fantasy world to life often goes unnoticed. "It's a whole village," she said. "If you don't know what to do when you're leaving ​school, look into the types of things that are needed on a film set. You will find the perfect thing for you."

But for actor ⁠Cynthia Addai-Robinson, the enduring appeal of the series lies not in its battles or visual spectacle, but in the relationships at its heart. "I think what keeps an audience engaged and coming back is the relationship ⁠between ​brother and sister, father and daughter, best friends, lovers. Even though it's fantasy, it feels very humanistic."

The series has also resonated beyond the screen since its debut in 2022. Actor Ismael Cruz Cordova reflected on the role "The Rings of Power" has played in wider conversations about diversity, representation and fandom. The Puerto Rican actor was ⁠among cast members who faced online backlash because of the colour of his skin when the show first launched.

Cruz Cordova said he feels the discussion has now ⁠moved beyond those criticisms. "The focus has shifted ⁠into how impactful it has been and how real this character has been able to touch people's lives."

"I belong everywhere, and we belong everywhere. And no one should feel like they should be limited for any reason whatsoever to dream and ‌to actually achieve it." The ‌first four episodes of season three will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday.

(Reporting ​by Francesca Halliwell; editing by Lincoln Feast.)