Vehicle plows into pedestrians in Los Angeles, killing at least three

‌A vehicle ​plowed into a group of pedestrians in the North Hollywood district of Los Angeles on Tuesday ‌evening, killing at least three people and leaving three others critically injured, authorities said. There were no official details immediately available on the circumstances of the ‌incident, which occurred shortly before 6 p.m. PST (0200 GMT). A police ‌spokesperson said investigators had yet to determine whether the crash was accidental or deliberate.

Three people struck by the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other ⁠pedestrians, along ​with the ⁠driver of the vehicle, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, according to the ⁠Los Angeles police and fire departments. Local television station KCAL-TV, a CBS News ​affiliate, reported that a car crashed into a food stand near a ⁠bus stop along a major thoroughfare, Lankershim Boulevard, that runs through the busy NoHo commercial ⁠and ​arts district in the city's San Fernando Valley.

Aerial news video footage of the scene from KCAL showed a white-colored, partially crumpled ⁠small SUV that appeared to have run up onto the sidewalk under a ⁠blue canopy ⁠and into the side of a mass-transit shelter structure.