Russia arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Ifx reports

Russia's ​Federal ‌Security Service (FSB) said ​on Wednesday that two ‌people it described as agents of the Polish secret ‌services have been ‌arrested for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's ⁠western Kaliningrad ​region, ⁠Interfax reported.

Interfax also cited the ⁠FSB as saying that ​seven Polish citizens have been ⁠issued warnings and barred ⁠from ​Russia due to what it said ⁠were their contacts with the ⁠Polish ⁠security services.