Russia arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Ifx reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 11:36 IST
Russia arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Ifx reports

Russia's ​Federal ‌Security Service (FSB) said ​on Wednesday that two ‌people it described as agents of the Polish secret ‌services have been ‌arrested for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's ⁠western Kaliningrad ​region, ⁠Interfax reported.

Interfax also cited the ⁠FSB as saying that ​seven Polish citizens have been ⁠issued warnings and barred ⁠from ​Russia due to what it said ⁠were their contacts with the ⁠Polish ⁠security services.

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