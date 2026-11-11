Russia arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Ifx reports
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that two people it described as agents of the Polish secret services have been arrested for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's western Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.
Interfax also cited the FSB as saying that seven Polish citizens have been issued warnings and barred from Russia due to what it said were their contacts with the Polish security services.