Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organizations'

Tehran has designated Argentina's ​navy and air force ​as "terrorist organizations," Iran's Foreign ‌Ministry said ​on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic ‌Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April. Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, following a push ‌from US President Donald Trump's administration for allies to do ‌so.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organizations "based on the principle of reciprocity". "It ⁠is ​evident that the ⁠responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the ⁠Argentine government," the ministry added, without elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's ​army.

Argentina said in April that the measure it took ⁠against Iran's IRGC was due to its backing for Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Buenos ⁠Aires ​blames for the deadliest bombing in the South American nation's history, a 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community ⁠centre in the Argentinian capital that killed 85 and injured hundreds. The IRGC ⁠is ⁠an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran and controls large parts ‌of ‌Iran's economy.