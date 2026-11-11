Russia arrests two suspected Polish spies in Kaliningrad, Interfax reports

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on ‌Wednesday it has arrested two people described ‌as agents of the Polish secret services for gathering information on military facilities in Russia's ⁠western Kaliningrad ​region, ⁠Interfax reported.

Interfax also cited the FSB as saying ⁠it warned seven Polish citizens and three Russian ​nationals due to what it said ⁠were their contacts with the Polish security services. The ⁠Kaliningrad ​region is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that borders Poland ⁠and Lithuania. It has occasionally been a flashpoint ⁠between ⁠Russia and the European Union and NATO.