Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Mold-Tek Technologies Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue in Q2 FY 2026–27, with revenue increasing by 51.2% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 197.32% to ₹9.62 crore, marking the Company’s highest-ever quarterly profit in the history of the company.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 12:07 IST
Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore
Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore. Image Credit: ANI

PNN New Delhi [India], November 11: Mold-Tek Technologies Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue in Q2 FY 2026–27, with revenue increasing by 51.2% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 197.32% to ₹9.62 crore, marking the Company’s highest-ever quarterly profit in the history of the company.

Notably, the PAT recorded in Q2 FY 2026–27 was almost equivalent to the Company’s entire full-year profit for FY 2025–26, underscoring the significant improvement in its financial performance. The Company’s consolidated EBITDA also reached a record high of ₹14.58 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 144.5% compared with ₹5.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Company’s earnings per share (EPS), adjusted for the 1:1 bonus issue, stood at ₹1.67 for Q2 FY 2026–27, compared with ₹0.56 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 197.32% in per-share earnings. This performance reflects the continued execution of the Company’s strategy, centred on business diversification, operational excellence and expansion into higher-value engineering services. Strong project execution, improved resource utilisation and healthy business momentum have contributed to growth across its business segments.

The Company’s order pipeline remains encouraging across Civil & Structural Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. With continued expansion into higher-value engineering services, a strong balance sheet and a focus on operational excellence, Mold-Tek remains well-positioned to sustain profitable growth and create long-term value for its shareholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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