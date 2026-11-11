​Taiwan's ​presidential office said ‌on Wednesday ​that Stan Shih, founder ‌of computer maker Acer , would attend next week's APEC ‌summit in China as ‌the government's representative. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of ⁠the few ​international ⁠bodies that includes Taiwan, which ⁠China claims as its own ​territory. China is this year's ⁠host, with the leaders summit ⁠next ​week in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Taiwan ⁠normally sends former officials or ⁠business executives ⁠as its APEC envoy.