Taiwan appoints Acer founder as its APEC summit envoy

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 12:43 IST
Taiwan appoints Acer founder as its APEC summit envoy

​Taiwan's ​presidential office said ‌on Wednesday ​that Stan Shih, founder ‌of computer maker Acer , would attend next week's APEC ‌summit in China as ‌the government's representative. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of ⁠the few ​international ⁠bodies that includes Taiwan, which ⁠China claims as its own ​territory. China is this year's ⁠host, with the leaders summit ⁠next ​week in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Taiwan ⁠normally sends former officials or ⁠business executives ⁠as its APEC envoy.

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