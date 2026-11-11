Taiwan appoints Acer founder as its APEC summit envoy
Taiwan's presidential office said on Wednesday that Stan Shih, founder of computer maker Acer , would attend next week's APEC summit in China as the government's representative. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that includes Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. China is this year's host, with the leaders summit next week in the southern city of Shenzhen.
Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy.