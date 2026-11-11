​Authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland ​and the Republic of ‌Ireland said ​a threatening email which was sent to a large number of schools on Wednesday was a ‌hoax originating from outside the United Kingdom.

The emails were reported after the evacuation of at least 300 schools in Italy. Irish police said they ‌were aware of a "generic communication" sent to a number of schools and ‌they had assessed that the threat was not credible and that there should be no evacuation.

Over 300 schools in Northern Ireland were also sent a threatening email which ⁠was ​being treated as ⁠a hoax, police in the British province said, adding that the email originated from outside ⁠the UK. "We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the ​concern in the community, school communities and for students and parents," ⁠Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said.

Irish police noted that there had recently been "increased activity in ⁠hoax ​and non-credible bomb threats", and advised the public to contact officers if they receive one. Police in Scotland said the messages were ⁠immediately assessed and treated as hoaxes.

"Our enquiries have established that there is ⁠nothing to suggest ⁠that they represent a credible threat or that there is any wider threat to the public," their statement ‌said.