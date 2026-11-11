Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 17:34 IST
Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

​Iran will not allow even a single particle ​of enriched nuclear material to leave ‌the country ​and there will be consequences in the event of any new US strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised ‌remarks.

Rezaei was speaking to Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone since the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm ‌elections. Rezaei has said there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.

"Any new US attacks ‌will also be met with targeting US bases far away," he said. Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said in May.

"We need the enriched material to design ships and submarines ⁠that ​work on nuclear energy", Rezaei ⁠said, adding that Tehran has informed Moscow that its enriched nuclear material will remain in the country and "we will use it ourselves". Russia has ⁠previously offered to remove uranium from Iran as part of a potential deal to ease US concerns but said ​it was for Tehran to decide whether to remove it or not.

The IAEA estimates that Iran ⁠had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% — a level far higher than needed for civilian use — when Israel and the US attacked ⁠Iranian ​nuclear facilities in June 2025. How much of that has survived is unclear. Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Iran denies the accusation.

Washington has said nuclear ⁠issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war between the two countries. Iran ⁠has sent the ⁠United States a nuclear proposal via Qatar, to be discussed only after Washington meets seven demands which Tehran has presented, a senior Iranian official told Reuters last week.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026