QUOTES-World leaders speak at COP31 climate conference

World leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan set ​out their climate priorities in speeches at COP31 in Turkey on ​Wednesday.

Below are selected quotes: UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO ‌GUTERRES

"The ​brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records keep shattering. The last four years were the hottest ever and fossil fuel interests keep making ‌a killing, while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This is the path to mutually assured destruction" TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"Our battle with climate change unfortunately comes at a time when the international system is grappling with tougher issues. Wars, crises, migration, famine ‌and poverty increase the need for international solidarity each day. Besides humans, nature is also paying for the heavy price that armed ‌conflicts are causing." BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT, LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA (via translator)

"A year ago, the planet left COP30 invigorated... (but) this momentum has dropped off at the start of this year. Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents from global leadership. "In the G7 and G20 meetings fora that bring together the biggest greenhouse effect gas emitters in the world, this concern ⁠turned into ​silence.

"We started talking more about weapons ⁠and tariffs than the survival of future generations. Energy transition started to be seen by some as a hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations. With the wars ⁠and inflation knocing on our doors today, it is more difficult for us to have this climate catastrophe of tomorrow. "The planet cannot be in the mercy ​of hegemonic struggles."

"Climate agreements are the favorite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the power ⁠of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its best. "The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In ⁠times ​of polarization diplomacy needs to open windows where doors have been closed."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE "COP31 must be where our cooperation delivers practical results - unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for our oceans, unlocking climate finance for those who need it ⁠most.

"We must ensure that we are heading towards a future where our energy is clean, reliable, and affordable, and our economies are strong." ETHIOPIA ⁠PRIME MINISTER, ABIY AHMED

"To make the ⁠future affordable, we also need faster cuts in emissions. "The more we spend coping with climate damage, the less we have to invest in schools, healthcare, and opportunity for our young people."

"Those with the greatest responsibility ‌and the means to ‌act must lead with deeper cuts this decade."