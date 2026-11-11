Tight security as thousands gather for far-right Polish march

Poland deployed extra police in the capital Warsaw as thousands ​of far-right supporters, expected to include many from across ​Europe, gathered for an annual march on ‌Wednesday ​against a backdrop of political tension over a mass shooting in Krakow. The Independence Day march has long caused friction between right-wing parties and the now-ruling centrists, who ‌say it is a platform for racism and antisemitism. Participants deny those allegations, saying that the gathering, held under the motto "A Pole is the host in Poland," is an expression of national pride.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk appealed for restraint amid sharper-than-usual political ‌divisions after ministers outraged nationalists by saying the man who killed six people in the main square of Krakow ‌may have been motivated by far-right ideology. "I address everyone, including those who will be gathering in Warsaw. We may hold different views, we may keep each other in check, and at times we may even be political opponents; yet, anyone who truly cares about Poland must ⁠understand that ​this space, defined by independence, freedom, ⁠and a secure Republic, is a common good," Tusk said in Szczecin northwestern Poland.

Organizers of the march urged people not to exploit ⁠it for political ends. They say they expect a record turnout, with many foreign nationalists, including Spain's Revuelta, a youth movement linked to ​Vox, and members of the Hungarian far-right Mi Hazánk party. "We have condemned political attacks linked to this tragedy - ⁠regardless of whether they came from the right or the left," said Rafal Buca, a spokesperson for the march organisers.

A crowd of thousands ⁠of ​people gathered under cloudy skies in a central square, many carrying large polish flags. "We want a sovereign Poland, independent of foreign capitals ... We also envision a Poland that is as mono-ethnic as possible," Buca said.

Police said they ⁠had deployed more officers from outside the capital in Warsaw, declining to give numbers. Concrete barriers were installed on streets ⁠adjacent to the starting ⁠point downtown, while officers searched nearby areas. Authorities have in the past attempted to stop the march taking place following clashes between some of the participants and their political opponents or ‌police.