Portugal cancels 200-plus flights, shuts schools as Storm Charles hits

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 19:33 IST
Portugal cancels 200-plus flights, shuts schools as Storm Charles hits

Airlines cancelled more than 200 flights in and out of Portugal, ‌while schools and hundreds of supermarkets and businesses closed on Wednesday as Storm Charles made landfall, bringing heavy downpours and gale-force winds. Although the storm was less severe than initially expected, the government, criticised for its slow response to a ‌succession of storms in January and February, had taken pre-emptive steps, putting all emergency services and army units ‌on alert, cancelling classes, shutting non-essential public services and advising people to stay indoors.

Portugal's weather service IPMA said the eye of the storm had split in two over the Atlantic, diminishing its strength when it arrived via the southern Algarve region. It was expected to ⁠reach most ​of southern Portugal and ⁠the Lisbon region through late afternoon. Civil Protection Commander Mario Silvestre said authorities were maintaining high alert levels for flash floods, wind and rough ⁠seas after registering 538 incidents since midnight.

Storm Charles had already swept through the Madeira archipelago, causing some flooding and felling ​trees. Emergency services rescued a man swept away when water flooded his garage on the island of ⁠Madeira, but no casualties were reported. Since Sunday, Portugal and neighbouring Spain have been pummelled by heavy rains brought by Storm Bruna, with flooding ⁠reported ​in several areas including road tunnels in Lisbon, which were mostly shut on Wednesday.

The new storm was expected to reach southwestern Spain on Wednesday afternoon, with the country's weather service AEMET warning of "serious or very ⁠serious" impact from heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas that could exacerbate conditions caused by Storm Bruna. In central ⁠Spain, authorities maintained the ⁠evacuation of more than 3,000 people in Piedralaves, whom they removed from their homes on Tuesday due to the risk of a local dam overflowing, and warned that ‌rainfall was expected ‌to intensify from midday.

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026