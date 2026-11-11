German economic adviser sees higher US tariff risks after midterms

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 19:50 IST
German economic adviser sees higher US tariff risks after midterms

The ​outcome of ​the US midterms ‌is unlikely ​to soften Washington's protectionist trade stance and ‌may instead increase uncertainty around tariffs, warned Gabriel Felbermayr, a member of the ‌influential German Council of Economic Experts. "This ‌could come to a head as early as the beginning of next year, particularly ⁠with ​regard ⁠to China, as certain deadlines are set to ⁠expire," said Felbermayr during the presentation ​of the five-member council's annual report on ⁠Wednesday.

"For the German export sector, this ⁠means ​that the US market - which had shown improvement over the last ⁠two or three months, with Germany partly ⁠benefiting ⁠from the AI boom - could see a cooling off." (Writing by ‌Miranda ‌Murray; editing by ​Matthias Williams)

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