German economic adviser sees higher US tariff risks after midterms
The outcome of the US midterms is unlikely to soften Washington's protectionist trade stance and may instead increase uncertainty around tariffs, warned Gabriel Felbermayr, a member of the influential German Council of Economic Experts. "This could come to a head as early as the beginning of next year, particularly with regard to China, as certain deadlines are set to expire," said Felbermayr during the presentation of the five-member council's annual report on Wednesday.
"For the German export sector, this means that the US market - which had shown improvement over the last two or three months, with Germany partly benefiting from the AI boom - could see a cooling off." (Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)