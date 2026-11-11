Ukraine's Zelenskiy's chief of staff says talks were 'tough'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Wednesday that two days of talks on resolving the more than 4 1/2-year-old war with Russia were tough, but achieved results in terms of prisoner exchanges. "The talks were tough," Kyrylo Budanov wrote on Telegram. "Ukraine's position remains the same: We need to stop the war and create an effective security framework that will guarantee lasting peace and prevent Russian aggression from occurring again."
Budanov said talks on prisoner exchanges produced "a significant result. Bringing every Ukrainian back remains our top priority." Russian state news agency TASS quoted Russian Lieutenant-General Alexander Zorin as saying that a large-scale prisoner swap agreed at the talks could happen in the next two to three weeks.