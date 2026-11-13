Lebanon’s Hunger Trap: Debt, Displacement and Broken Livelihoods Push Families Towards Crisis

Lebanon's worsening food insecurity is exposing a deeper economic crisis in which households are losing the financial resources needed to survive. With 1.15 million people projected to face severe food insecurity by mid-2027, the country confronts not only rising hunger but also the erosion of livelihoods, agricultural production and household resilience.

More than one million people in Lebanon are facing acute food insecurity at levels requiring urgent intervention, while projections point to an increasingly severe emergency by mid-2027. Behind the growing numbers lies a less visible deterioration: families maintaining basic food consumption through borrowing, depleted savings and humanitarian assistance, even as their capacity to withstand further economic hardship steadily weakens.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, conducted in September 2026 by Lebanon's Ministry of Agriculture with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners, projects 1.05 million people facing Crisis or worse conditions between September 2026 and February 2027. This represents 21 percent of the analysed population, including 52,000 people experiencing Emergency-level food insecurity.

By mid-2027, the number facing Crisis or worse conditions is projected to reach 1.15 million, representing 24 percent of those assessed. More concerning is the expected increase in Emergency-level cases to 97,000, nearly twice the earlier figure. The projections indicate that food insecurity is set to become more severe for households already struggling to meet essential needs.

The Fragile Economics Behind Lebanon's Food Crisis

Lebanon's immediate food insecurity figures reveal only part of the pressure confronting households. Limited employment opportunities, accumulated debt, depleted savings and persistently expensive essentials have weakened the economic foundations of daily consumption. Families may still secure minimum food requirements, but increasingly through financial compromises that leave fewer resources available for future emergencies.

This distinction complicates assessments of recovery. Food consumption can remain relatively stable when households borrow money, reduce other expenditures or depend on humanitarian support. Such stability does not necessarily indicate improving purchasing power or stronger livelihoods. Instead, it can conceal the progressive exhaustion of resources previously used to absorb economic shocks.

The September assessment also identifies an important contrast with the April 2026 IPC update, which projected 24 percent food insecurity during the displacement crisis. Although the latest near-term estimate stands at 21 percent, the difference reflects changing conflict and displacement conditions rather than sustained economic recovery. Household vulnerability remains pronounced despite the apparent reduction.

WFP Representative and Country Director in Lebanon Allison Oman Lawi warned that some families are exhausting their remaining options for obtaining food. Her assessment points to a growing problem: households with limited savings, substantial debt and few income opportunities have little capacity to absorb even relatively small additional shocks without experiencing deeper deprivation.

The projected rise in Emergency-level food insecurity reinforces these concerns. While the overall proportion experiencing Crisis or worse conditions is expected to increase by three percentage points, the number facing Emergency conditions could nearly double. This divergence suggests that deterioration among the most vulnerable households may be particularly severe.

Conflict-Damaged Agriculture Adds Another Layer of Vulnerability

Agricultural disruption has become another defining feature of Lebanon's food security emergency, particularly in conflict-affected southern districts and vulnerable areas including Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel. Damaged farmland, restricted access to agricultural land, disrupted cultivation and high production costs have weakened farming livelihoods while reducing rural households' capacity to generate income.

The economic consequences extend beyond agricultural output. Farming households depend on productive assets and access to land to sustain earnings, making damage and disruption particularly difficult to overcome. When agricultural activity declines, affected families face pressure on both their food production and the income needed to purchase essential goods.

Restoring productive capacity presents a challenge distinct from meeting immediate food requirements. Humanitarian assistance can help households maintain consumption, but recovery in farming communities also requires rebuilding productive assets and enabling agricultural activities to resume. Continuing access restrictions and high production costs remain obstacles to that process.

FAO Representative in Lebanon Veronica Quattrola has emphasised the importance of protecting agricultural livelihoods, restoring production and helping farmers rebuild their income-generating capacity. The agency's assessment connects food security recovery with the restoration of rural economic activity, rather than treating food assistance as the sole response to prolonged vulnerability.

The pressure is uneven across population groups. Among Lebanese residents, 686,000 people, or 18 percent, currently face high levels of acute food insecurity, with the figure projected to increase to 805,000, or 21 percent, by mid-2027. Refugee populations experience considerably higher rates of deprivation.

Crisis or worse conditions affect 28 percent of long-staying Syrian refugees and 35 percent of Palestine refugees. Among people arriving from Syria after December 2024, the proportion reaches 45 percent, the highest among assessed groups. These disparities reveal how national food insecurity averages can obscure substantially greater hardship within vulnerable communities.

Why Emergency Food Assistance Alone Cannot Secure Recovery

Lebanon's worsening outlook presents national authorities and humanitarian organisations with a dual challenge: preventing immediate hunger while rebuilding the economic capacity that allows households to sustain food consumption independently. The persistence of debt, limited employment and agricultural disruption means that food assistance and livelihood recovery address interconnected but different pressures.

Agriculture Minister Dr Nizar Hani has called for coordinated action among national institutions, humanitarian agencies and development partners, combining urgent food assistance with agricultural recovery and livelihood protection. His position reflects the need to respond simultaneously to present consumption shortfalls and the productive losses contributing to prolonged insecurity.

The coming months will test whether assistance can prevent vulnerable households from slipping into more severe deprivation as economic pressures persist. Particular attention will fall on changes in purchasing power, agricultural access, employment opportunities and the ability of families to maintain food consumption without further exhausting financial resources.