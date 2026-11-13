Uttar Pradesh: Flowers showered upon devotees as they begin Sambhal’s 24-Kosi Parikrama

Around 2,500 to 3,000 devotees joined the 24-Kosi Parikrama in Sambhal, which began at Vansh Gopal Temple. The administration arranged basic facilities, flower showers and additional security along the pilgrimage route.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 11:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Flowers showered upon devotees as they begin Sambhal’s 24-Kosi Parikrama
Bulldozers shower flower petals on devotees during the 24-Kosi Parikrama in Sambhal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Devotees participated in the grand 24-Kosi Parikrama, beginning at Vansh Gopal Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Bulldozers are being used to shower flowers on the devotees. Sambhal SDM Vikas Chandra said that the 24-Kosi Parikrama began today and a large number of devotees took part in it. He said that around 2,500 to 3,000 people set out together for the pilgrimage.

He said the parikrama begins at Vansh Gopal, passes through the Bhubaneswar pilgrimage site, continues to Semnath and finally concludes at Chandreshwar. The SDM said that the administration has arranged basic facilities at different locations along the route. These include pandals, cleaning of the routes, lighting, water supply, light refreshments and showers of flower petals for the devotees.

He further said that the police and administration have made complete arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience and that the pilgrimage is completed smoothly. He added that the entire route has been secured. He also mentioned that additional police personnel have been deployed beyond the regular strength of local police stations. In some areas, plainclothes police officers have also been stationed to maintain security during the pilgrimage. (ANI)

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