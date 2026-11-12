Tennis-Sinner working to put on weight after tonsil operation

World number two Jannik Sinner ​said he lost a ​lot of weight ‌after having ​his tonsils removed and is now rebuilding muscle as he continues to work ‌towards his return from a knee injury. The 25-year-old's knee issue has kept him out of action since he won his fifth Grand ‌Slam title at Wimbledon in July, but he said ‌earlier this week he was confident of being back in time for the Australian Open in January.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel ⁠on ​Wednesday, the Italian ⁠was seen speaking with a doctor about how the weight loss could ⁠affect his recovery. "We are back in Monaco and we are working ​every day now, trying to build up muscle again," Sinner ⁠said in the video.

"I had the tonsils removed some weeks ago and ⁠I ​lost a lot of weight. Maybe you can see it in the face, it's quite dry. So we did ⁠everything now, trying to get back even stronger than before." Sinner recently ⁠parted ways ⁠with coach Darren Cahill after four years, with Swede Magnus Norman joining the Italian's coaching ‌setup.