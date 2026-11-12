Zelenskiy says Starshield speed is being limited again, hampering Ukraine's defences
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukrainian military units had recorded significant disruptions to Starshield service for several days, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskiy said that systemic restrictions were limiting the speed at which Starshield could be used to 161 kph (100 mph). Starshield is the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service.
As a result of the restrictions, Ukrainian interceptors could not reach sufficient speed to down Russian targets, with some hits already occurring, Zelenskiy said. "This helps Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskiy said. He added that Ukraine was trying to clarify the reasons for the restriction with the US side.