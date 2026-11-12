Zelenskiy says Starshield speed is being limited again, hampering Ukraine's defences

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 14:54 IST
Zelenskiy says Starshield speed is being limited again, hampering Ukraine's defences

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ​Thursday that ‌Ukrainian military ​units had recorded significant disruptions to Starshield service ‌for several days, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. In a post ‌on Telegram, Zelenskiy said that systemic restrictions were ‌limiting the speed at which Starshield could be used to 161 kph (100 mph). Starshield is ⁠the ​military ⁠version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service.

As a result ⁠of the restrictions, Ukrainian interceptors could not reach ​sufficient speed to down Russian targets, ⁠with some hits already occurring, Zelenskiy said. "This helps ⁠Russians ​kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskiy ⁠said. He added that Ukraine was trying to clarify ⁠the ⁠reasons for the restriction with the US side.

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