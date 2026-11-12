Arunachal Pradesh: Nearly 50,000 pay homage to Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha

The exposition, which began at Tawang Monastery on October 31, will continue at Bomdila until November 13 before moving to Namsai from November 14 to 20. As per the release, nearly 50,000 devotees have visited the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha across Arunachal Pradesh so far, paying homage to the holy relics as the exhibition enters its second week in the state.

The exposition, which began at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, popularly known as Tawang Monastery, on October 31, 2026, concluded its first leg on November 7. During the seven-day event, more than 31,000 devotees from Tawang and neighbouring areas visited the monastery to offer prayers and pay their respects.

Following its conclusion in Tawang, the sacred relics arrived at Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) Monastery, also known as Lower Gompa, in Bomdila on November 8. The exhibition has since witnessed an encouraging response from the local community and devotees from neighbouring areas. Visitors have been arriving in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings, reflecting the region's strong Buddhist traditions and spiritual heritage.

The public exposition at TGL Monastery in Bomdila will continue until November 13, 2026, giving devotees additional opportunities to have darshan of the sacred relics. After its Bomdila schedule, the exposition will move to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai. The relics will be open for public veneration there from November 14 to November 20, 2026.

The exhibition is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the National Museum, New Delhi, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi. The initiative aims to preserve and promote India's rich Buddhist heritage while strengthening the country's cultural and spiritual ties with Buddhist communities.

With nearly 50,000 devotees having visited the exposition so far, the event has emerged as a significant opportunity for Buddhist followers across Arunachal Pradesh to connect with the religious and spiritual significance of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha. (ANI)