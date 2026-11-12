Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 15:52 IST
Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays

A ​bomb alert temporarily disrupted train services at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France ‌on Thursday morning, affecting both domestic and international rail travel.

Train services resumed later on Thursday morning after ‌the gendarmerie authorised their restart, national rail operator SNCF said. The ‌national gendarmerie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

International high-speed rail operator Eurostar said some services between ⁠London ​and Paris ⁠had been affected by the disruption, as trains traveling on ⁠the route pass through Calais-Fréthun. The incident caused delays to ​services to and from London, the company said. The alert ⁠came amid a broader wave of bomb threats and hoaxes ⁠reported ​in France and other European countries in recent months, targeting flights, schools and, in some ⁠cases, media organisations.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday's alert ⁠was linked ⁠to any of the previous threats.

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