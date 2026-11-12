Soccer-Manchester United sack manager Carrick with club in relegation zone, say media reports

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:03 IST
Soccer-Manchester United sack manager Carrick with club in relegation zone, say media reports

Manchester United ​have dismissed ​manager Michael ‌Carrick on ​Thursday after a prolonged winless run ‌in the Premier League culminated in a 4-4 draw at home to ‌Aston Villa over the weekend, ‌leaving the club mired in the relegation zone, according to British media reports.

The ⁠club ​have ⁠won only three of their 15 matches ⁠in all competitions under Carrick this ​season -- including just one league ⁠victory -- leaving them 18th in the table ⁠on ​eight points after 10 games, one point from the ⁠bottom.

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