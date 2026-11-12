Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says

​British ​finance minister ‌John Healey said ​on Thursday the ‌government would pursue closer cooperation with the European Union at ‌next week's UK-EU summit in ‌areas where the benefits to businesses and consumers ⁠outweigh the ​costs.

Asked ⁠by the BBC whether efforts ⁠to improve post-Brexit ties risked creating ​fresh uncertainty, Healey said ⁠Britain was seeking agreements on ⁠areas ​including food and farming that would reduce ⁠red tape, ease costs for ⁠businesses ⁠and help bring down prices.