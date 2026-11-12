Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says
British finance minister John Healey said on Thursday the government would pursue closer cooperation with the European Union at next week's UK-EU summit in areas where the benefits to businesses and consumers outweigh the costs.
Asked by the BBC whether efforts to improve post-Brexit ties risked creating fresh uncertainty, Healey said Britain was seeking agreements on areas including food and farming that would reduce red tape, ease costs for businesses and help bring down prices.