Cricket-England great Anderson to continue county career at Surrey aged 44

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 15:53 IST
Cricket-England great Anderson to continue county career at Surrey aged 44

England's highest wicket-taker James Anderson ​is set to continue ​his county cricket ‌career with ​the 44-year-old fast bowler joining Surrey for the 2027 season, the club ‌said on Thursday. Regarded as one of the greatest pace and swing bowlers of all time, Anderson took 991 wickets for England ‌across all formats, a record for all fast bowlers.

He retired ‌from international cricket in 2024 and his 25-year spell at Lancashire came to an end last month after the club did not renew ⁠his ​contract. Anderson said he ⁠was shocked by his Lancashire exit but looked for new opportunities, ⁠culminating in his arrival at Surrey.

“I still feel like I have ​a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the ⁠team win games ...," Anderson said in a statement. British media reports said Anderson ⁠had ​signed an initial one-year deal with the option to extend further.

"I also think that I can bring a ⁠lot to the team off the field and help those ⁠young players ⁠who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” he added.

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026