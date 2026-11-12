Motor racing-Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 16:49 IST
Motor racing-Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

New Zealand's ​Liam Lawson ​and Britain's ‌Arvid Lindblad ​will continue with Racing Bulls next ‌season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Thursday. The announcement ends speculation ‌about Lawson's future with the ‌team.

"I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, ⁠bringing ​a ⁠strong combination of experience and ambition," said ⁠team principal Alan Permane in a ​statement. Lawson has scored 75 of Racing ⁠Bulls' 114 points in 20 races so ⁠far ​this season, with the team currently fifth overall. His ⁠place was uncertain, however, with 19-year-old Bulgarian ⁠junior ⁠driver Nikola Tsolov also linked to the seat.

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