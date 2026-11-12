China's premier calls for broader, fairer and more sustainable social security coverage

China's ​Premier Li Qiang called ​for improvements ‌in the ​country's social security system to make it fair ‌and sustainable while broadening its coverage, state media reported on Thursday, citing a study session ‌of the country's cabinet. Changes in demographics, technology ‌and new forms of employment have created new demands on social security, Li said, stressing the ⁠need ​to "fully recognize ⁠the important role social security plays in overall development."

China ⁠should improve social security coverage for ​workers in non-traditional, flexible employment, and gradually improve their ⁠social insurance coverage, Li said. It should also ⁠move ​faster to close gaps in the social security system, broaden access to ⁠employer-sponsored retirement plans, and make voluntary personal pension schemes ⁠more appealing ⁠to the public, he said.