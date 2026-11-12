NATO's Rutte says there were positive developments in Ukraine talks

​NATO ​Secretary-General Mark Rutte ‌said on ​Thursday there had been ‌positive developments during the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Abu Dhabi ‌but warned that it remained ‌unclear whether Russia was genuinely willing to engage in negotiations ⁠to ​end ⁠the war in Ukraine.

"It all ⁠depends on the Russians, whether ​they are willing to play ⁠ball," Rutte said, adding that ⁠Ukraine ​must be kept as strong as possible as ⁠negotiations with Russia continue.