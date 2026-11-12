NATO's Rutte says there were positive developments in Ukraine talks
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday there had been positive developments during the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Abu Dhabi but warned that it remained unclear whether Russia was genuinely willing to engage in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
"It all depends on the Russians, whether they are willing to play ball," Rutte said, adding that Ukraine must be kept as strong as possible as negotiations with Russia continue.