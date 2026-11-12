DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 12

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THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ANKARA – Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev will pay a working visit to Turkey (Final day)

ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place ​at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20) BEIJING - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla visits China ‌as special ​envoy of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban government (To Nov. 13)

OSLO - Nordic defence ministers meet in Oslo - (Final day) ANTALYA, Turkey – Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attends the World Leaders' Summit of COP31 and holds bilateral meetings with foreign leaders (Final day)

LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) DUBLIN - NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte meets with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Dublin

DUBLIN - French President Emmanuel Macron attends the 9th European Political Community Summit in Ireland (To Nov. 13) MANILA - Foreign ministers of the Philippines and Slovakia hold ‌a joint press conference in Manila - 0500 GMT

ACCRA - Ghana's finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson will present the 2027 budget statement in parliament NAYPYIDAW – Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow visits Myanmar and meets counterpart Tin Maung Swe ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be presenting his third budget. BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BANGKOK - Chinese Premier Li Qiang makes an official visit to Government House in Bangkok, where he will meet Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with a welcome ceremony and a MOU signing in the evening. YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, ‌From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings (To Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 MANILA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva makes a state visit to the Philippines ahead of ASEAN Summit (To Nov. 15)

MANILA - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a state visit to the Philippines ‌during which he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and attend the ASEAN Summit in Manila (To Nov. 15) MANILA - ASEAN economic and foreign ministers hold a series of meetings in Manila ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit

PHNOM PENH - French President Emmanuel Macron pays a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni (To Nov. 16) GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries arrive in Manila for the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, hosted by the Philippines as the bloc’s 2026 chair, and attend the opening ceremony BERLIN - The presidents of Germany and Austria, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Alexander Van der Bellen, along with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius lay a wreath at Berlin’s Neue Wache memorial to mark the National Day of Mourning - 1130 GMT

CABO VERDE - ⁠Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - ​World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 MANILA - ASEAN and South Korean leaders meet in Manila for the 27th ASEAN-ROK Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled

SAN SALVADOR - Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime will visit El Salvador to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops deployed in Haiti (To Nov. 17) MANILA - ASEAN and ⁠Australian leaders meet in Manila for the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit

MANILA - ASEAN leaders and international partners arrive for a gala dinner hosted by the Philippines during the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings MANILA - ASEAN and Chinese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-China Summit

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a news conference following the conclusion of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila BRUSSELS - The United Kingdom and Germany convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, bringing together allies to coordinate support for Ukraine

FRANKFURT - European financial leaders convene for an annual conference in ⁠Frankfurt MANILA - ASEAN and Indian leaders meet in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled

MANILA - Leaders attend the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SHENZHEN, China (Mainland) - Leaders arrive in China to attend the APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen

BERLIN - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Germany and is expected to comment on his recent direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, with a presser ⁠alongside ​German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - 0945 GMT MANILA - ASEAN and Japanese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-Japan Summit

MANILA - ASEAN leaders meet counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea for the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs ⁠Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. ⁠The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including ⁠nine gunmen - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen ‌Security Summit - 0745 GMT

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ‌visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

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