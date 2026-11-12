Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not halt migrants
President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop migrants heading to the United States.
President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop migrants heading to the United States.
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