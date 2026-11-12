Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet US negotiators on Thursday
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he would meet US peace negotiators later on Thursday after their visit to Moscow. Addressing the European Political Community summit in Dublin, Zelenskiy said that Kyiv found the US approach of discussing a new security order with Russia "a bit strange".
"Because for 30 years after the Soviet Union collapsed, Europe treated Russia well, and Europe tried to have as much trade as possible, as much cooperation as possible, and as good relations as possible with Russia," Zelenskiy said.