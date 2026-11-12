​Ukraine's President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said that ​he would meet US peace ‌negotiators later on Thursday after their visit to Moscow. Addressing the European ‌Political Community summit in Dublin, ‌Zelenskiy said that Kyiv found the US approach of discussing a ⁠new ​security ⁠order with Russia "a bit strange".

"Because for ⁠30 years after the ​Soviet Union collapsed, Europe treated Russia ⁠well, and Europe tried to ⁠have ​as much trade as possible, as much cooperation as ⁠possible, and as good relations as ⁠possible ⁠with Russia," Zelenskiy said.