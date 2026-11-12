Ukraine trying to get details on Starshield limitations from US, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine is seeking details on limitations for Starlink's military version Starshield communication service from the US, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, adding that the limitations significantly disrupt Ukraine's air defences.
"So far we know very little. But some things are already clear: if someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then it tells us where things are going," he said, addressing European leaders in Dublin.