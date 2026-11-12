Ukraine trying to get details on Starshield limitations from US, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine ​is seeking ‌details on limitations ​for Starlink's military version ‌Starshield communication service from the US, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Thursday, adding that ‌the limitations significantly disrupt Ukraine's air defences.

"So far we know ⁠very ​little. ⁠But some things are already clear: ⁠if someone in America ​is making decisions that ⁠basically treat Ukrainian territory as if ⁠it ​is not Ukrainian, then it tells us ⁠where things are going," he ⁠said, ⁠addressing European leaders in Dublin.