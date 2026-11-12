Cricket-India's Pant clears fitness test ahead of New Zealand tests

India wicketkeeper-batter ​Rishabh Pant has ​passed a ‌fitness test ​and left to join the national team in ‌New Zealand for a two-test series, media reports said on Thursday. The 29-year-old, who last ‌played for India in August, was ‌sidelined with a left-side strain. He was named in India's squad last month pending a ⁠fitness ​clearance ⁠at the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence, ⁠where he underwent rehabilitation.

On Thursday, Pant posted ​a picture of an airplane wing in ⁠an Instagram story, with emojis indicating he ⁠was ​flying to New Zealand, where India are playing a five-match one-day international ⁠series. Local media reports said Pant would be ⁠available ⁠for selection for the first test starting Wednesday.