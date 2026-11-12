Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not halt migrants

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:55 IST
Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not halt migrants

President ​Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if ‌it does not stop more than a thousand migrantswalking north toward the United States after last week's US election, ‌warning that they would not be allowed to ‌enter.

"Here we go again!" Trump wrote on social media. "They will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if ⁠they ​do not do ⁠so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, ⁠THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR ​OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN ⁠SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency!" The group of migrants, ⁠an ​estimated 1,500 people mostly from Central America, set off on Tuesday from the southern city ⁠of Tapachula near the Guatemala border, hoping Democrats' victory in the ⁠US midterm ⁠election could open pathways for them to live and work in the United ‌States.

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