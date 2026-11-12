Sweden's economic development justifies tighter monetary policy, central bank's Bunge says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:59 IST
Sweden's economic development justifies tighter monetary policy, central bank's Bunge says

Sweden's ‌economy is recovering ​on a broad front and inflation is expected ‌to rise above target next year, justifying a tighter monetary policy, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor ‌Aino Bunge said on Thursday.

"This development justifies a ‌tighter monetary policy, and it is likely that interest rates will be raised further over the coming ⁠year," ​the Riksbank's ⁠Bunge said in the summary of a speech. She added, ⁠however, that any future increases must take ​into account households' sensitivity to interest rates.

The Riksbank ⁠this month raised its policy rate for ⁠the ​first time since 2023, pointing to inflation risks from the Middle East conflict and ⁠a stronger economy, and meeting minutes showed another hike ⁠is ⁠likely in the coming months.

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