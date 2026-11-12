Motor racing-Racing Bulls confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

New Zealand's Liam Lawson and Britain's ​Arvid Lindblad will continue with Racing Bulls ​next season, the Red Bull-owned ‌Formula One ​team said on Thursday.

The announcement ends speculation about Lawson's future. "I have no doubt that this is the best driver lineup for ‌us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition," said team principal Alan Permane in a statement.

Lawson has scored 75 of Racing Bulls' 114 points so far this season, with the team fifth ‌overall. His place was uncertain, however, with 19-year-old Bulgarian junior driver Nikola Tsolov also linked ‌to the seat. "We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving," said Lawson.

"It feels great to be part of a historic season for the ⁠team as ​we continue our fight ⁠for P5 in the Constructors' Championship ... I’m looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; ⁠we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.” Lawson came seventh in ​Brazil last Sunday, his 15th scoring finish in 20 races, to confirm his status ⁠as the best of the midfield drivers.Three of his races were for Red Bull as a stand-in for injured Frenchman ⁠Isack ​Hadjar.

The Kiwi had started last season at Red Bull but lasted only two races before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda and dropped back to Racing Bulls. That left the 24-year-old's ⁠future in doubt, with the second Red Bull team seen as a stepping stone to the ⁠championship-winning main one and ⁠a place for bringing on young talent.

Lindblad made his race debut this season as the sole rookie from the start in Australia and ‌has impressed with ‌his results.