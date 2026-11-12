Finland places restrictions on entry of Russian athletes

​Finland's government said on Thursday it would restrict ‌Russian athletes from entering the country, including those competing under neutral status.

The restrictions ‌take effect on November 16 and ‌are part of broader curbs on Russian citizens entering Finland for short-term work on Schengen ⁠visas, ​the government ⁠said in a statement. "As Russia's war of aggression ⁠continues, Russian athletes have no business coming ​to Finland. Their entry would endanger Finland's ⁠international relations," Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

Russian citizens ⁠will ​in the future only be allowed to work in Finland on ⁠Schengen visas in jobs deemed essential to ⁠the country's ⁠national interests, including security of supply, the government said.