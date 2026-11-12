President Donald Trump said ​on Thursday he ‌wanted Vice ​President JD Vance to focus "his complete and total attention" on any crime and ‌corruption in Democratic-run US cities, saying that effort could save more money than a deal with Iran.

"Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED ‌with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION ‌is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!" Trump wrote on social media. "We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got ⁠their ​money, Hundreds of ⁠Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!" Vance, who had taken on ⁠a role in trying to resolve the conflict with Iran, distanced himself ​from Trump's war on Wednesday after Republicans' midterm election rout ⁠by Democrats.

He questioned whether it was worth the cost and blamed ⁠the Iran ​war for Republicans' election losses. Vance, who is seen as a leading 2028 presidential contender, also said an earlier ⁠recommendation to end the war was "sound advice."

Trump has repeatedly targeted Democratic-run cities ⁠over immigration ⁠policies and alleged corruption since taking office in January 2025 for his second White House term.