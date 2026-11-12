Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 19:09 IST
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say

A ​vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile about 14 ‌nautical miles northwest of the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah on Wednesday, causing a ‌fire in its engine room, British maritime ‌agencies said in reports published on Thursday.

Firefighting efforts were under way and all crew had been evacuated, ⁠the ​United Kingdom ⁠Maritime Trade Operations agency said. Maritime security firm Ambrey said ⁠the vessel was struck at the stern while ​leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

No injuries ⁠or pollution were reported, Ambrey said. Attacks on shipping ⁠in ​the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz have increased in recent ⁠weeks. The strategic waterway carried nearly one-fifth of ⁠the ⁠world's crude oil before the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

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