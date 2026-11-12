Soccer-FC Andorra keeper uncertain of return after De Miguel tragedy, says manager

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono ​is yet to decide whether ​he will return to ‌competition, the ​club's manager Carles Manso said on Thursday, following the tragic death of Tenerife forward Jesus ‌de Miguel on November 3. Owono was involved in a collision with De Miguel on the pitch last week and the 30-year-old died in ‌hospital the following day.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper released a statement through ‌Andorra last week in which he described the ordeal as "the most difficult days of my life." "What we have to do is support him in every way and ⁠be ​close to him," ⁠Manso said in a press conference.

"We will give him space so that he feels ⁠completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, ​or if he does not want to return." Manso said that Owono ⁠was spending time with his family, friends and partner and that it was a "very ⁠complicated ​situation to manage.

"When he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that (he will ⁠do so)," added Manso. Owono has 47 caps but was not called up ⁠for Equatorial ⁠Guinea's doubleheader with Zimbabwe in this international break.

Andorra travel to Almeria on Saturday for their first fixture ‌since De ‌Miguel's death.