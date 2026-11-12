UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers

Britain ​on Thursday imposed sanctions on ‌Russian ​oil producer Slavneft and a range of energy-related entities and vessels, saying it had ‌become the first country to target all of Russia's 10 largest oil producers.

The measures, announced as European leaders meet in Dublin, also target vessels involved ‌in transporting Russian oil and liquefied natural gas, major coal companies ‌and Rosneft's Vostok Oil project. Prime Minister Andy Burnham was due to meet European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the European Political Community summit on Thursday, ⁠where ​discussions were expected ⁠to focus on efforts to advance peace talks and maintain pressure on Russia.

Burnham said ⁠in a statement the sanctions were aimed to "turn the screws on ​Russia's oil revenues and drive forward an end to the Kremlin’s ⁠needless war." "We all now need to harness the momentum on negotiations and find ⁠a ​way forward for our security at home, and the security of our continent," he added.

Britain has previously imposed sanctions ⁠on major Russian energy companies including Transneft, Rosneft and Lukoil. It said the addition ⁠of Slavneft ⁠means all of Russia's top 10 oil producers are now subject to British sanctions.