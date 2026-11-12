EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 19:30 IST
EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen

The ​European Commission said ​on Thursday ‌it would ​close its preliminary antitrust probe into allegedly ‌anticompetitive behaviour by state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) after it instituted a new sales policy for ‌railway vehicles. The commission was probing ‌the way NS manages its railway vehicles when they reach the end of their ⁠useful ​life.

The ⁠company has since published a new policy ⁠for phased-out passenger rolling stock, offering for ​sale the rolling stock that it ⁠no longer plans to use under an ⁠open ​process, the Commission said. NS is the largest passenger transport company ⁠in the Netherlands, offering transport domestically and ⁠internationally from ⁠the Netherlands to Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Britain.

TRENDING

1
King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio show

King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio sh...

Global
2
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
4
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026