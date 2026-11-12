EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen

The ​European Commission said ​on Thursday ‌it would ​close its preliminary antitrust probe into allegedly ‌anticompetitive behaviour by state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) after it instituted a new sales policy for ‌railway vehicles. The commission was probing ‌the way NS manages its railway vehicles when they reach the end of their ⁠useful ​life.

The ⁠company has since published a new policy ⁠for phased-out passenger rolling stock, offering for ​sale the rolling stock that it ⁠no longer plans to use under an ⁠open ​process, the Commission said. NS is the largest passenger transport company ⁠in the Netherlands, offering transport domestically and ⁠internationally from ⁠the Netherlands to Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Britain.