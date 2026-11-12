USTR says will keep options open on tariffs
USTR Jamieson Greer said on Thursday that he is going to keep options open on tariffs and he looks forward to working with Congress when Democrats take control of the Senate and House of Representatives in January.
"We're going to keep taking trade actions as necessary. ... I think we've seen nuanced language from some members up there about tariffs that make sense and tariffs that could be helpful. So I think there's room to work with them," he told CNBC.