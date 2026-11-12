USTR says will keep options open on tariffs

​USTR ​Jamieson Greer ‌said on Thursday ​that he is going to ‌keep options open on tariffs and he looks forward to ‌working with Congress when ‌Democrats take control of the Senate and House of Representatives in ⁠January.

"We're ​going ⁠to keep taking trade actions as ⁠necessary. ... I think we've seen ​nuanced language from some members ⁠up there about tariffs that make ⁠sense ​and tariffs that could be helpful. So I ⁠think there's room to work ⁠with ⁠them," he told CNBC.