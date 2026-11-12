Speaker Johnson says Congress developing consensus on limiting chip exports to China

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:00 IST
Speaker Johnson says Congress developing consensus on limiting chip exports to China

​US House ​Speaker Mike Johnson said ‌on Thursday ​there was a growing consensus ‌in Congress on limiting exports of semiconductor chips to China after a scandal forced ‌out Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "The ‌export controls on chips to China has been a big issue around here. ⁠I'm ​in ⁠favor of limiting those exports, and I ⁠think there's a developing consensus in ​Congress that is an important position to ⁠take. Especially in the light of ⁠recent developments, ​it makes sense," Johnson told reporters.

"So we'll see where ⁠that goes. I think it might ⁠change ⁠a few minds around here."

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