Speaker Johnson says Congress developing consensus on limiting chip exports to China

​US House ​Speaker Mike Johnson said ‌on Thursday ​there was a growing consensus ‌in Congress on limiting exports of semiconductor chips to China after a scandal forced ‌out Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "The ‌export controls on chips to China has been a big issue around here. ⁠I'm ​in ⁠favor of limiting those exports, and I ⁠think there's a developing consensus in ​Congress that is an important position to ⁠take. Especially in the light of ⁠recent developments, ​it makes sense," Johnson told reporters.

"So we'll see where ⁠that goes. I think it might ⁠change ⁠a few minds around here."