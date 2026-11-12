Speaker Johnson says Congress developing consensus on limiting chip exports to China
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday there was a growing consensus in Congress on limiting exports of semiconductor chips to China after a scandal forced out Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "The export controls on chips to China has been a big issue around here. I'm in favor of limiting those exports, and I think there's a developing consensus in Congress that is an important position to take. Especially in the light of recent developments, it makes sense," Johnson told reporters.
"So we'll see where that goes. I think it might change a few minds around here."