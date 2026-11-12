Norway wealth fund declines to comment on Nvidia CEO's resignation
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest stock market investor, said on Thursday it declined to comment on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest stock market investor, said on Thursday it declined to comment on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.
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