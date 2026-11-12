Trump maintains 'complete confidence' in Lutnick, White House official says
President Donald Trump has confidence in Howard Lutnick despite rising criticism of the Commerce Secretary's role in overseeing restrictions on US exports to China, a White House official said Thursday.
Trump "maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history," the official said. Several US lawmakers have said in recent days they want the Trump administration to take a tougher stance on exports to China following disclosures about Jensen Huang who resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday.