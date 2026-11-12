Trump maintains 'complete confidence' in Lutnick, White House official says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:28 IST
Trump maintains 'complete confidence' in Lutnick, White House official says

​President Donald ​Trump has ‌confidence in ​Howard Lutnick despite rising criticism ‌of the Commerce Secretary's role in overseeing restrictions on US exports to ‌China, a White House ‌official said Thursday.

Trump "maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability ⁠to ​carry ⁠out the position as the most ⁠transformative Commerce Secretary in modern ​history," the official said. Several US ⁠lawmakers have said in recent ⁠days ​they want the Trump administration to take a tougher ⁠stance on exports to China following ⁠disclosures ⁠about Jensen Huang who resigned as Nvidia CEO ‌on ‌Thursday.

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