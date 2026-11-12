European security should be decided with Europeans, around 40 countries expected to say

A ​group of about 40 countries is expected to ​say on Thursday that any matter ‌affecting European security ​should be decided with the Europeans, according to a draft declaration on key principles of European security seen by Reuters. The declaration comes as European leaders gathered ‌for a summit in Dublin, which underscored that Europe must have a voice in any talks on its future amid an ongoing debate about how Europe should approach US-led talks with Russia and Ukraine.

"The signatory states recall that the path ‌to peace in Ukraine should be decided with Ukraine and that any matter affecting European security should be decided ‌with the Europeans," the countries wrote in a draft declaration initiated by France's foreign minister. "They emphasize that Ukraine's security is an integral part of Euro-atlantic security and that future developments in European strategic stability will be conditional upon the conclusion of the war in Ukraine," they added.

The ⁠signatories laid ​out their support for ⁠principles including respect for the sovereign equality of states, the inviolability of borders and the right to choose whether to participate in alliances, as well ⁠as a commitment to human rights. "International law and the Charter of the United Nations are the cornerstone of this Declaration," the ​draft said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was a need for coordination within a broader Europe. "At a ⁠time when many would like to see Europe excluded from discussions concerning its own security and stability, this declaration is extremely important because it ⁠builds ​on everything we have done over the past decade," said Macron, as he arrived at the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

"But it also recognises the need for a wake-up call, for this broader Europe to act ⁠together," he added. The draft declaration listed common objectives including upholding security and stability in Europe and protecting human rights and ⁠democratic systems.

"The signatory states ⁠support discussions on further risk management and reduction mechanisms that contribute to stability in Europe, once the conditions are met and peace is restored in Europe," it said. The total number ‌of signatory ‌states was still to be finalised.

(Reporting John Irish; Writing by Lili ​Bayer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)