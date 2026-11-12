Meeting with Chinese president should not hinder USMCA negotiations, Mexico President says
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her upcoming meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the APEC summit in China next week should not hinder free trade agreement negotiations with Mexico currently has with the US.
She told a press conference that no bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is planned at the APEC gathering next week, and that she would instead seek to have a meeting with President Trump at the G20 summit in Miami in December.