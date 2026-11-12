Meeting with Chinese president should not hinder USMCA negotiations, Mexico President says

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:50 IST
Meeting with Chinese president should not hinder USMCA negotiations, Mexico President says

Mexican ​President ​Claudia Sheinbaum said ‌on Thursday ​that her upcoming meeting with ‌Chinese president Xi Jinping during the APEC summit in China ‌next week should not hinder ‌free trade agreement negotiations with Mexico currently has with the US.

She ⁠told ​a ⁠press conference that no bilateral meeting ⁠with US President Donald Trump ​is planned at the APEC ⁠gathering next week, and that she ⁠would ​instead seek to have a meeting with President ⁠Trump at the G20 summit ⁠in ⁠Miami in December.

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